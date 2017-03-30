Lawsuit alleging teen was sexually abused by LMPD officers to remain sealed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lawsuit accusing two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department of sexually abusing a teenager in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program will remain sealed.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2017 Roundup

Attorneys for Officer Brandon Wood, former officer Kenneth Betts and the city of Louisville argued during a court hearing Thursday morning that if the allegations contained in the civil lawsuit were made public, so should the full names of the accuser in the case. That's something the accuser's attorney opposed.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Currently, a single plaintiff accuses Wood and Betts of having sex with him while he was a teenage Explorer. Two additional people have come forward claiming abuse as teenagers, and will be added to the suit, according to their attorney.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 2 more former Explorers to join lawsuit

+ Former Explorers say they haven't been contacted by investigators

+ Councilman: Other LMPD Explorer victims have come forward

+ Mayor suspends Explorer program, wants lawsuit unsealed

+ Metro Council calls on FBI to investigate LMPD Explorer Program

+ Mayor: 'No stone left unturned' in Explorer investigation

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.