IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Some of Rodman's fellow officers gathered around the Louisville Police Memorial during Thursday's service. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad spoke at a memorial service for Ofc. Nick Rodman Thursday morning at Jefferson Square Park.

Rodman was killed in the line of duty after a violent crash with a suspect vehicle he was pursuing at a high rate of speed Tuesday night. He died on Wednesday.

