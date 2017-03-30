WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial - March 30, 2017: Connecting for Good

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday, The County Health Rankings were released, an annual look at how places stack up on the factors that influence how long and well people live.



This year added a new measure called "Disconnected youth" - young people from 16 to 24 who are not in school and don’t have a job.

The news is sobering: about 1 in 8 young people fall in this category, lacking opportunities for a successful life. But in Louisville, we're striving to buck the trend.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

One shining example is the Rotary Club of Louisville's mentoring program at Iroquois and Western High Schools. More than 40 top leaders met with 125 students throughout the year on everything from goal setting to interviewing skills.

Rotary has also created pathways for students to jobs in health care and culinary arts. Best of all, the Rotary Promise Scholarship guarantees tuition at JCTC, IUS or UL - if students are academically successful, stay in school, and out of trouble.

Louisville leaders connecting for good. That's a ranking we can all be proud of.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.