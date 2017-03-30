UPDATE: Death of infant at center of West Buechel investigation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Death of infant at center of West Buechel investigation

The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)
West Buechel police and law enforcement for other agencies were at the scene. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)
Crime tape went up around an apartment building. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homicide investigation has been launched in West Buechel after the death of an infant.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the Fountain Square Apartments in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

A WAVE 3 News crew is at the scene.

This story will be updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.

