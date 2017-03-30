New Albany-Floyd County Schools broke Open Door law, according to Public Access Counselor

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany-Floyd County Schools violated the Open Door Law, says the Indiana Public Access Counselor.

The violations occurred during the replacement process of former board member DJ Hines, the News and Tribune reports.

At an executive session, Lee Cotner was chosen, but not appointed, to fill Hines' seat.

Later, at a public meeting on Jan. 30, Cotner was appointed by a vote of 4-1, with one abstaining.

The public access counselor said the violation occurred, even though Cotner wasn't appointed in the executive session, the field of candidates was narrowed to one.

Indiana’s Open Door Law also doesn’t allow interviews or discussions about candidates in executive sessions after a list of prospective appointees has been narrowed down to three, according to the public access counselors’ opinion.

The list had been narrowed to three at an earlier executive on Jan. 18

