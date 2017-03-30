EXCLUSIVE: Hardin Co. woman claims Radcliff Police broke her arm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After many complains from concerned pet owners, a pet cemetery owner is blaming its closure on law enforcement.

Patricia Karsner is the owner of Pet Haven Cemetery in Shepherdsville. Karsner has told pet owners they have about a month to dig up their dead animals. She’s shutting down the cemetery.

Karsner told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview she could no longer care for the land due to an injury she sustained during an incident with Radcliff police. She’s suing the department.

Per Karsner and her lawyer, Jeffery Sexton, a Radcliff police officer broke her arm about nineteen month ago. This happened as two officers were responding to her home to serve a custodial interference warrant.

Patricia Karsner's attorney gave WAVE 3 News police body camera video that showed the interaction unfold.

In the video, two Radcliff officers can be seen approaching Karsner's home. Karsner then is heard telling the officers they're not welcome in her home. Police told her they have a warrant and she was under arrest.

According to Karsner's attorney, police never provided the warrant. The video then showed officers placing Karsner under arrest. As that action occurred, Karsner began shouting that her hand was in pain. Karsner said following that moment, her armed snapped.

This entire incident unfolded in front of her children.

Radcliff Police will not comment on pending litigation. However, Karsner's attorney believes the interaction is one of the worst civil rights violation cases he's seen in his career.

