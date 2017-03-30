TONIGHT AT 11: EXCLUSIVE: Hardin Co. woman claims Radcliff Police broke her arm

Kentucky lawmakers didn’t coast through their last day at the Capitol. They crammed every last bill they could into the day, and they’ll likely work straight to their midnight deadline.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers didn’t coast through their last day at the Capitol. They crammed every last bill they could into the day, and they’ll likely work straight to their midnight deadline.More >>
WAVE 3 News' Jobina Fortson will have the full story on this ongoing case tonight at 11 p.m.More >>
WAVE 3 News' Jobina Fortson will have the full story on this ongoing case tonight at 11 p.m.More >>
Jacob Trulock, 18, died Tuesday after he slipped over a steep waterfall at Clifty Falls State Park.More >>
Jacob Trulock, 18, died Tuesday after he slipped over a steep waterfall at Clifty Falls State Park.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, and is being remembered by many in this community.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, and is being remembered by many in this community.More >>
LMPD and Anchorage Police held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon and released more information on Wednesday's officer-involved shooting.More >>
LMPD and Anchorage Police held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon and released more information on Wednesday's officer-involved shooting.More >>