Coroner: Officer-involved shooting in Anchorage ended with murder-suicide

Anchorage Lieutenant Mark Hoskins and Officer Bryan Taylor responded to the 1500 block of Ridge Court on a report of a suspicious vehicle at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD and Anchorage Police held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon and released more information on Tuesday's officer-involved shooting.

Two Anchorage police officers responded to the scene where one of the officers fired shots at Bradley Sheets, 25, and Destiny Moneyhun, 18, but the fatal shots were fired by Sheets himself, according to LMPD Colonel Mike Sullivan.

Anchorage Lieutenant Mark Hoskins and Officer Bryan Taylor responded to the 1500 block of Ridge Court on a report of a suspicious vehicle at 6:42 p.m., when they discovered an unoccupied white Nissan in a field behind a home.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 dead, 2 officers involved in Anchorage shooting

+ Coroner ID's Anchorage suspects killed by police

+ City of Anchorage reacts to fatal officer involved shooting

+ Officer-involved shooting suspects committed crime in Barren Co.

Shortly after, they encountered Sheets and Moneyhun in an area of medium to heavy brush, near a tree. Sheets pulled out a revolver and pointed it at Taylor, who sought cover. Hoskins fired back.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, Sheets was struck three times by gunfire from the officers. He dropped the gun, which Moneyhun then picked up. Hoskins fired his weapon hitting Moneyhun, who received two non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Sheets then took the revolver back, shooting Moneyhun in the head before turning the gun on himself.

The Coroner's office has ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide.

LMPD has been talking to Hardin County authorities as part of its investigation, to discover any connection to an earlier homicide in Elizabethtown.

Several items were seized from the vehicle in Anchorage, but LMPD could not speak to the content or connection to the investigation.

WATCH: Natalia Martinez’s report

Body camera footage from the shooting was released on Thursday afternoon. The body camera footage was from Taylor's body camera. Hoskins was in street clothes when he responded to the scene, and thus was not wearing a body camera. Anchorage Chief Dean Hayes said Hoskins had been on administrative duties, and had just returned from Frankfort when he responded. Therefore, his being in plain clothes and not having a body camera was not a violation.

A close friend of Sheets and Moneyhun said they were a couple and had been together for at least four years. She said they would have done anything for each other, but they had a drug problem may have led to the end of their lives.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.