County attorney wants 'fair playing field' for Explorer officers accused of sex abuse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell is pushing a judge to make the names of the alleged victims in the LMPD Explorer sex abuse case public. That drew an immediate backlash from Metro Council President and the victim's attorney David Yates.

O'Connell is arguing the alleged victims do not have the right to hide their identity, despite accusations they were raped as teenagers by LMPD police officers. O'Connell said the law is on the side of the city and the accused police officers in this debate.

Yates calls it an intimidation tactic meant to silence victims of sexual abuse.

"How does that level the playing field?” Yates said in an interview with WAVE 3 News. “To suppress other people from coming forward? Is that the game they want to play?"

The names of LMPD officer Brandon Wood and former officer Kenneth Betts have been known ever since WAVE 3 News broke the story last October about the internal investigation of alleged sexual abuse within the department's youth Explorer Program. And they are both named in a sealed civil lawsuit filed earlier in March, accusing them of raping a teenage explorer while they were officer advisers to the program.

Now, attorneys for the victim and the defendants want that lawsuit made public. With one very critical and controversial difference.

"It's not fair, for them to be named and not have the plaintiffs in this case named," O'Connell said, referring to the alleged victims.

"Not fair?" Yates responded. "These individuals have not been dealt a fair hand."

Yates wants his clients’ names hidden from all court filings and referred to only by their initials to protect their identity.

But attorneys for the defendants, including O'Connell, who represents the city and the police department in the case, said the alleged victims have no more right to privacy than the men they are accusing.

"My client and the administration and everybody involved is very serious-minded in their concern about everything that goes on in this lawsuit," O'Connell said. "But, the playing field needs to be level."

O'Connell said by law, the only way the alleged victims’ names should be kept anonymous is if special circumstances required it. And because the alleged victims are no longer underage, O'Connell said the case doesn't meet that bar.

But Yates said his clients were allegedly abused as youth and publishing their names would serve only to humiliate them and keep others from coming forward.

"For that to go across the media, for them to have to live with that the rest of their life, for everybody, their friends, their family, the community to know the intimate details of their victimization, that shows no public purpose," Yates said.

"The issue is what is the law with respect to keeping cases sealed, or closed, or people not identified," O'Connell said. "That's the issue. It's not my personal feelings one way or the other."

The argument came out of a motion before the judge to unseal the civil lawsuit and make it public. The judge will now rule first on whether to unseal the lawsuit, and then on whether the victims’ full names should be included in it.

Those decisions are not expected until early May.

