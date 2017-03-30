Russ Smith Sr. to hold charity basketball game for fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Russ Smith Sr., father of former UofL basketball star Russ Smith, is going to hold a basketball game to benefit the family of a fallen LMPD officer.

Smith Sr., will be hosting the game in honor of Officer Nick Rodman, who died Wednesday, as a result of injuries sustained during a crash in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday night.

He hasn't set a specific date for the game, but said he will be scheduling it after things calm down.

Smith Sr. says he's doing this because Louisville was so great to his son.

He's waiting for the family to get back in touch with him, and we will update this story with more information on specifics of the game when they become available.

