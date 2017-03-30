Pacers bring back Lance Stephenson to help in stretch run

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have brought back former guard Lance Stephenson.

The team did not provide terms of the deal. Stephenson's listed agent, Alberto Ebanks, did not return messages from The Associated Press.

Stephenson was Indiana's second-round draft pick in 2010. He spent his first four pro seasons with the Pacers, averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds and helping them reach back-to-back Eastern Conference finals.

Since leaving in free agency following the 2013-14 season, the 6-foot-5 Stephenson has played for Charlotte, the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans and most recently Minnesota.

The Pacers were in need of bodies after waiving injured guard Rodney Stuckey on Wednesday. Center Al Jefferson and forward Glenn Robinson III are also out with injuries.

Indiana started Thursday at No. 8 in the East.

