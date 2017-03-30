Officer killed in the line of duty remembered at Louisville schools

Ofc. Rodman was captured in this shot in the year book. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, and is being remembered by many in this community.

His life and spirit were honored Thursday at Holy Cross High where he was once a student.

"He was part of a class that was a very close knit group," Holy Cross teacher and former principal Sister Maryann Tarquinio said.

Blue Ribbons were worn at the school with heavy hearts as they remembered an intelligent and caring former student, who had a big presence in the Class of 2005.

"He would walk into a room and the energy level definitely went up," current Principal Danielle Wiegandt said.

The marquee in the front of the school read, "Nick Rodman, Class of '05, Forever our Hero." They told us their hero was a guy who would step up when you needed him.

"Nick was one of my all-time favorite students,"Tarquinio said.

Voted Most Flirtatious during his senior year, Rodman's former principal remembers how easily he could to put a smile on her face. Like the time, the football player agreed to play the king of the fairies, when the drama teacher got into a bind.

"He negotiated with her that he would do it as long as his fairy costume could have could have camouflage with it," she said.

It was no surprise to those who taught Rodman, that he made the decision to serve, or that he died doing something he was so committed to.

"It's just a loss for everyone and I can't even imagine what it's like for his family right now," Tarquinio said.

The ribbons not only honor the officer, but also connect current students to his memory.

"Getting the kids to understand that call to serve, goes with you when you graduate," Weigandt explained.

Across town, Officer Rodman was being remembered another way.

"Nick rides this neighborhood here," LMPD Officer Roger Collins said. While still grieving, LMPD carries on Rodman's purpose.

Collins, a fellow LMPD First Division officer, led students at Western Middle School in a lesson about standing against violence and being a positive influence in the community, something his friend stood for.

"We need each other," Collins said. "It affects me. Nick is my brother, and it affects me, it really does. It affects this community."

