High school soccer team remembers beloved teen killed in hiking accident

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A high school soccer player is being remembered after he died in a hiking accident while on spring break.



Jacob Trulock, 18, died Tuesday after he slipped over a steep waterfall at Clifty Falls State Park. Conservation officers said Trulock and a friend walked outside a marked path. The teen's life was cut short in an instant.

His coach, Josh Dickman, said Trulock was not only the captain of the soccer team, he was an outstanding student and set to finish near the top of his class. It's clear many looked up to him on and off the field.

"I looked up to him so much," freshman teammate Noah Lithelzswope said. "He was always so positive and almost never negative and never mean to me. He was just a great kid."

Dickman said Trulock, the goalie, was someone you could always count on, someone you wanted leading your team.

"He’s figured out a life lesson at a very early age that some of us never figure out," Dickman said. "The more you give, the more you help others, the less you think of yourself and put others first, the more you get back and that’s Jacob."

Dickman added, "As a parent, he is the kind of kid, you hope your children would grow up to be and if you had a daughter – the kind of kid you would want your daughter to date."

The high school senior worked hard at school and helped others as a tutor. He had big plans for the future.

"He was excited," senior teammate Kevin Sanchez said. "He was choosing between UofL and Purdue for biomechanical engineering and he just had a bright future ahead of him."

As the team copes with the reality of just how fragile life is, many said now they want to live more like Trulock.

"What he would have done is what I am going to do now," Sanchez said. "Always put everyone in front of myself now that’s what I am going to do."

Trulock will be laid to rest on Monday and in his honor his family has established a scholarship fund.

New Albany Floyd County Schools superintendent Dr. Bruce Hibbard released the following statement:



"This is a horrible tragedy. Jacob was an exceptional student and athlete who will be missed dearly by his classmates. Our thoughts and prayers to his family, especially his mother who is an employee of ours."

