Bills funding Yum! Center, attacking AG and more pass on legislature's final day

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky lawmakers didn’t coast through their last day at the Capitol. They crammed every last bill they could into the day, and they’ll likely work straight to their midnight deadline.

The day after lawmakers overrode all four of Governor Matt Bevin’s vetoes, House and Senate leaders started with caucus meetings that lasted around three hours. The goal was figuring out which bills would make it to the floor on the critically important final day of Kentucky’s short session in 2017.

The most important item might be a bill targeting the Attorney General.

House Bill 281 initially made it more difficult for the Attorney General to hire outside help to sue major corporations. Senate President Robert Stivers made major changes in the Senate, which initially stripped the AG of all powers except the ability to take on five specific types of cases. A little before midnight Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a new, toned-down version of the bill that stripped the AG of the power to file an amicus brief, which gives the state’s position on issues.

"This is nothing more than a power grab, not just to weaken the Attorney General, but to weaken the people of the state of Kentucky,” Sen. Reggie Thomas (D – Fayette) said.

Beshear said Thursday he would challenge the law if it’s signed by the governor.

"What they decided is, it's more important that the governor always gets his name first, than the people of the Commonwealth can always be heard in front of the Supreme Court,” Beshear said.

It's motivated by the AG taking positions against right-to-work and new abortion restrictions in the state.

“They want to argue that he represents the Commonwealth, but then can sue his client, the Commonwealth,” Sen. Stivers (R – Clay) said.

Among the headline items, House Bill 330, which increased penalties for fentanyl and limited doctors to prescribing three days’ worth of pain medication at a time, with the exception of chronic pain issues.

"I think this is a good first step on cracking down on too much medicine getting out there,” Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R - Christian) said.

While Senate Minority Floor Leader Sen. Ray Jones II voted in favor of the bill, he had strong reservations.

"Now we have patients who simply can't get the medication they need,” Sen. Jones said.

It passed by a vote of 29-to-9.

The Senate also passed the critically important tax increment financing or TIF bill for the KFC Yum! Center.

The arena still owes hundreds of millions of dollars and officials said it would default by 2020 if it’s not helped.

"The YUM! Center has simply now lived up financially to the initial billing,” Sen. Chris McDaniel (R - Kenton) said.

The bill is basically a complicated contract extension that will allow the KFC Yum! Center to keep paying off the bonds for the next 35 years.

While this is technically the end, there will almost certainly be a special session called sometime soon that will address tax reform.

