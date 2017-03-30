5 questions about restaurant Hwy 55

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Few things beat a good burger. There’s a new burger place in town that serves up burgers, fries and shakes in a 50s style atmosphere - think Happy Days décor. Hwy 55 is located in Jeffersonville and I’ve heard if you don’t want to wait for a table, get there early. It’s located in a strip mall in the 5400 block of Highway 62.



Kenney Moore opened the first Hwy 55 in North Carolina in 1991, which was then called Andy’s Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers. It was an open-grill diner, so he could cook the burgers while talking with his guests in his restaurant. Today, there are over 120 open-grill diners in eight states and two countries.



Eddie Miller, who was born and raised in Louisville, heard Kenny Moore on the radio talking about Hwy 55. After looking into it, the St. X and Bellarmine grad decided to become a Master Franchisee and opened his first restaurant in Jeffersonville.



Here are my five questions with Eddie Miller:



1) Do you have experience in the restaurant industry?

No, I did not have any experience in the restaurant industry. However, I have been working since my first days delivering newspapers and cutting grass when I was 14 years old. I worked my way through high school and college and have 35 years’ experience in the business world beginning with my early days as a CPA through my current job as a Chief Financial Officer of a local Information Technology company. I have a diverse background in business and finance that lends itself to running a successful business.



2) What are your growth plans for the area? Where do you plan to put a new restaurant?

I am the Master Franchisee for the state of Kentucky and for southern Indiana. My commitment is to open and/or find franchisees for 45 locations in Kentucky and five in southern Indiana. I currently have a franchisee interested in opening a couple of locations south of Louisville in the Radcliff and Elizabethtown area. I am also looking at sites in and around Louisville and also some locations in southern Indiana. I hope to have at least one

more opened this year.



3) If I haven’t been to your restaurant before – what do you suggest I order?

You cannot go wrong with the Andy’s special which includes our famous Andy’s hamburger, crinkle cut french fries and a soft drink. However, my favorite is probably the cheesesteak sandwich with provolone cheese, onions, green peppers and mushrooms with a side of onion rings. And on Friday’s you cannot go wrong with our shrimp po boy sandwich or the grilled cheese and garden salad. As Zach, my manager, likes to remind me; “he comes in on Friday’s for a po boy and leaves a rich man!” And don’t forget to try a shake made with custard that is churned and frozen daily at the restaurant. I would suggest the flavor of the day!



4) How has the new bridge impacted your business?

I probably would not have located the restaurant here if it were not for the new bridge. We have directly benefited from the exploding growth of the River Ridge complex on Hwy. 62 in Jeffersonville.

It has brought a plethora of growth and expansion to the area, and there is more to come online in the years ahead.



5) There are so many burger places. What makes yours different?

I think a few things set us apart from the others. The first is the southern flavors that we bring to the area. The hamburgers are never frozen and are always fresh and cooked to order. The second and is that we are a 1950’s themed dinner. I think the nostalgia of the restaurant takes everyone back to a more relaxed time where life was a little simpler, everyone slows down their pace and we are allowed to embrace our two founding principles of; “love your neighbor” and “servant leadership.” Those philosophies are probably the thing that sets us apart the most. We provide a top notch culture for our team members and in turn, they provide the absolute best service and experience for our customers.

