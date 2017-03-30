UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Attorney reverses position on abuse victims' confidentiality

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Attorney's Office issued a statement Thursday night in response to the backlash after county attorney Mike O'Connell pushed a judge to make the names of the alleged victims in the LMPD Explorer sex abuse case public.

That statement reads as follows:

“I want to be clear that neither I nor the city want any abuse victims’ identity to be made public. Mayor Fischer and I both have said that we are not seeking to reveal victims’ names.

“That decision, however, would rest with the court, if the case is unsealed. There could be protections available to plaintiffs under the law, and these protections should be examined further as part of future proceedings.

“My staff and I work tirelessly every day in the support of victims of sexual assault. Our pleadings, from the very start of this case, have demonstrated this commitment to protecting victims.”

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Eric Flack reported on O'Connell's previous position Thursday afternoon. Watch his full report here.

