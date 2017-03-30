Middle schoolers fight back against violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Twenty-four hours after four shootings and devastation after an officer was killed in the line of duty, community members made a plea for peace.



Western Middle School students marched around their school on Thursday - the day before spring break.



“For this week we want our kids to have peace, we want our kids to play outside without having to have the fear of being a victim of violence or a witness to violence,” Western Middle School teacher Tasha King said.



It just so happened, the march came after a day of violence in the city of Louisville.

Leonard Chatman is a teacher at Western Middle School and has been leading students in a series of lessons to stay safe, and stay away from violence.



One of those students, Davonte Coleman, 14, is taking it all in.



“I’ve learned when my anger takes control, I don't get nowhere in life,” Davonte said. “We just sick and tired of people killing each other. God didn't make us to kill each other, he made us to be brothers and sisters.”

As students finished up their march, Louisville Metro police officer sped by, responding to a call of shots fired. It was a timely reminder that peace in Louisville is needed more than ever, according to the community members at the march.

