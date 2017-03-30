Kosair Kids receive dream playhouses

LMPD and Anchorage Police held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon and released more information on Wednesday's officer-involved shooting.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers didn't coast through their last day at the Capitol. They crammed every last bill they could into the day, and they'll likely work straight to their midnight deadline.
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office issued a statement Thursday night in response to the backlash after county attorney Mike O'Connell pushed a judge to make the names of the alleged victims in the LMPD Explorer sex abuse case public.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell is pushing a judge to make the names of the alleged victims in the LMPD Explorer sex abuse case public. That drew an immediate backlash from Metro Council President and the victim's attorney David Yates.
Jacob Trulock, 18, died Tuesday after he slipped over a steep waterfall at Clifty Falls State Park.
