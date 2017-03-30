Kosair Kids receive dream playhouses

Addonis Thomas Jr., 9, and Ryan Neighbors, 7, got to see their finished homes during a celebration at YouthBuild Louisville on Thursday. (Source: Kosair Charities)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two Kosair Kids were surprised with their dream playhouses!

Addonis Thomas Jr., 9, and Ryan Neighbors, 7, got to see their finished homes during a celebration at YouthBuild Louisville on Thursday.

Addonis, who was diagnosed with autism, is currently receiving therapy at the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.

Ryan has Spina Bifida and her playhouse will allow her to play outside freely.

Each of their playhouses was specifically designed for them and built by Wehr Constructors, Bradley Homes and YouthBuild Louisville students.

The playhouses were presented to Addoni, Ryan and their families by the Builders Industry Charitable Foundation, Kosair Charities and YouthBuild Louisville.



