Chris Redman and Deion Branch team up for camp for area kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chris Redman and Deion Branch both starred at UofL and in the National Football League.

Redman is still the Cards all-time leading passer and Branch was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXXIX for the New England Patriots.

They are teaming up to put on a camp for area kids. The Chris Redman and Deion Branch Quarterback and Wide Receiver Mini Camp is going on at that Baptist Health Performance Training off Blankenbaker Parkway.\

For more info on the camp go to their website at baptisthealth.com.

