Latest Indiana sports

PACERS-STEPHENSON

Pacers bring back Lance Stephenson to help in stretch run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have brought back former guard Lance Stephenson.

The team did not provide terms of the deal. Stephenson's listed agent, Alberto Ebanks, did not return messages from The Associated Press.

Stephenson was Indiana's second-round draft pick in 2010. He spent his first four pro seasons with the Pacers, averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds and helping them reach back-to-back Eastern Conference finals.

Since leaving in free agency following the 2013 to 2014 season, the 6-foot-5 Stephenson has played for Charlotte, the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans and most recently Minnesota.

The Pacers were in need of bodies after waiving injured guard Rodney Stuckey on Wednesday. Center Al Jefferson and forward Glenn Robinson the Third are also out with injuries.

Indiana started Thursday at Number 8 in the East.

INDIANA-HARTMAN RETURNS

Collin Hartman will return to Indiana for final season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Forward Collin Hartman will return to Indiana next fall for his fifth season.

The 6-foot-7, 220 pound senior missed all of the 2016 to 2017 season with a left knee injury.

After earning his bachelor's degree last May and proposing to his girlfriend during his Senior Night speech in February, it was unclear whether Hartman would play again. He also did not attend Monday's introductory news conference for coach Archie Miller.

Miller says he's "thrilled" Hartman is returning. In a statement Thursday, Hartman says he had been leaning toward a return for some time.

Hartman averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in three seasons. He tore the ACL in his right knee following the 2013-14 season but played in 32 games in 2014 to 2015.

NCAA-EMMERT

Emmert: NCAA will decide next week whether to return to NC

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association's board of governors will decide by next week whether the repeal of North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill" is enough to bring March Madness and other championship sporting events back to the state.

A few hours before Emmert gave his annual pre-Final Four news conference in Arizona, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill that rolled back a law that required transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate. It also excluded gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections.

Emmert says the NCAA delayed it site selection process for the 2018-22 cycle to allow North Carolina lawmakers as much time as possible to address HB2. The site selection committees began meeting this week.

EL AREEB-INJURY

Injury knocks El Areeb out of Kentucky Derby contention

LAUREL, Md. (AP) - El Areeb has been knocked out of Kentucky Derby contention because of a slight knee fracture.

Trainer Cal Lynch said Thursday that El Areeb would undergo surgery on Monday for the injury that is not career-threatening.

El Areeb had won the Jerome and Withers, making him one of the East Coast's leading candidates for the Kentucky Derby on May 6th.

Lynch said X-rays showed the knee fracture after the colt completed a 1 1/8-mile workout on Thursday. El Areeb was set to make his next start in the Wood Memorial on April 8th at Aqueduct.

Lynch said the colt's surgery would be done at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The timetable for recovery and return is uncertain, although Lynch said it's typically six months.

