4 people injured, including LMPD officer, in I-64 crash

Both sides of I-64 were closed for a while. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Most of the damage to the LMPD cruiser appeared to be to the rear. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four people, including an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department, were taken to a hospital with injuries after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 late Thursday night.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a First Division LMPD officer was sitting in her marked patrol car completing a report about a single-vehicle crash about 11:30 p.m. She was blocking the left lane of westbound I-64 at the Payne Street overpass with her overhead emergency lights operating to warn other drivers.

Three male pedestrians who were involved in the single-vehicle crash were standing outside the wrecked car near the officer's vehicle. Smiley said the officer advised the pedestrians that another vehicle was approaching at a high rate of speed. That vehicle hit the LMPD cruiser, pushing it into the middle of I-64 and causing it to block both westbound lanes.

The car that hit the LMPD vehicle continued toward the three pedestrians, hitting two of them and coming to rest next to the pedestrians' vehicle.

One of the pedestrians suffered serious injuries. The other pedestrian who was hit, the police officer and the driver of the car that hit them suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four injured people were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Smiley said the driver is not believed to have been impaired.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

