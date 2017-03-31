Smoketown woman changes the message on neighborhood billboards

A woman is charged with shooting her fiance during an argument, then setting fire to the home where they lived.More >>
A woman is charged with shooting her fiance during an argument, then setting fire to the home where they lived.More >>
Valley High School's test scores and graduation rate had increased over the past few years according to school leaders.More >>
Valley High School's test scores and graduation rate had increased over the past few years according to school leaders.More >>
A new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum gives fans the opportunity to interact with the world of the Hunger Games.More >>
A new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum gives fans the opportunity to interact with the world of the Hunger Games.More >>
Hannah Drake used grant money to rent billboard space throughout Smoketown. A neighborhood print shop creates billboards for her featuring positive quotes from Smoketown residents and inspirational sayings from influential Louisvillians such as Muhammad Ali.More >>
Hannah Drake used grant money to rent billboard space throughout Smoketown. A neighborhood print shop creates billboards for her featuring positive quotes from Smoketown residents and inspirational sayings from influential Louisvillians such as Muhammad Ali.More >>
Few things beat a good burger. There’s a new burger place in town that serves up burgers, fries and shakes in a 50s style atmosphere - think Happy Days décor. Hwy 55 is located in Jeffersonville and I’ve heard if you don’t want to wait for a table, get there early.More >>
Few things beat a good burger. There’s a new burger place in town that serves up burgers, fries and shakes in a 50s style atmosphere - think Happy Days décor. Hwy 55 is located in Jeffersonville and I’ve heard if you don’t want to wait for a table, get there early.More >>