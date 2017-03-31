Follow in Katniss' footsteps at new 'Hunger Games' Exhibit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Follow in Katniss' footsteps at new 'Hunger Games' Exhibit

Effie's dress from the first 'Hunger Games' movie is one of the props on display. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Effie's dress from the first 'Hunger Games' movie is one of the props on display. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
'The Mockingjay' pin is one of the most icon features of the films. (Source: WAVE 3 News) 'The Mockingjay' pin is one of the most icon features of the films. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new exhibit gives Hunger Games fans the chance to peek behind the scenes of Katniss’s transformation from simple District 12 resident to a renowned symbol as the Mockingjay. 

Hunger Games: The Exhibition brings the movies to life, with costumes, props and interactive features.

The exhibit features several galleries, including District 12, Tribute Train, The Capitol and Making the Games. 

Cinna's sketchbook, Katniss’s bow and other iconic props from the movies will also be on display.

The exhibition also offers teachers the opportunity to combine science, math, language arts and technical reading and social studies with their student's love of Panem.

The exhibit opens at the Frazier History Museum on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are available with prices starting at $26. For more information about tickets and the exhibition itself, click here

    Valley High School's test scores and graduation rate had increased over the past few years according to school leaders.

    A new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum gives fans the opportunity to interact with the world of the Hunger Games

    Hannah Drake used grant money to rent billboard space throughout Smoketown. A neighborhood print shop creates billboards for her featuring positive quotes from Smoketown residents and inspirational sayings from influential Louisvillians such as Muhammad Ali.  

