Follow in Katniss' footsteps at new 'Hunger Games' Exhibit

'The Mockingjay' pin is one of the most icon features of the films. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Effie's dress from the first 'Hunger Games' movie is one of the props on display. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new exhibit gives Hunger Games fans the chance to peek behind the scenes of Katniss’s transformation from simple District 12 resident to a renowned symbol as the Mockingjay.

Hunger Games: The Exhibition brings the movies to life, with costumes, props and interactive features.

The exhibit features several galleries, including District 12, Tribute Train, The Capitol and Making the Games.

Cinna's sketchbook, Katniss’s bow and other iconic props from the movies will also be on display.

The exhibition also offers teachers the opportunity to combine science, math, language arts and technical reading and social studies with their student's love of Panem.

The exhibit opens at the Frazier History Museum on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are available with prices starting at $26. For more information about tickets and the exhibition itself, click here.

