Valley High School's priority status removed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Valley High School is no longer a Priority School.

The KDE Commissioner Stephen Pruitt informed the school on Tuesday that the Accountability Appeals Committee modified the school's performance rating.

Valley High was originally labeled a Priority School for being a persistently low achievement.

Rob Stephenson, Valley High School Principal, appealed the school's status, stating that for four consecutive years the school has met its goal and was not ranked in the lowest five percent based on test scores.

Stephenson also stated that the graduation rate had increased to 79.8 percent.

"This decision validates the work and progress that Valley has made – and continues to make – to improve the learning environment within the school, and boost student outcomes," Superintendent Donna Hargens said.

"I commend Valley High School and its students, staff and parents for its tireless effort in pursuit of continuous school improvement," Commissioner Pruitt added.

Valley High along with Fern Creek and Waggener are the only schools in the JCPS District to be removed from priority status.

