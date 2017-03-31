Name calling during argument led to Jeffersontown shooting, fire

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A woman is charged with shooting her fiance, then setting fire to the home where they lived.

Around 3:50 p.m. March 30, Jeffersontown police were called to the 3300 block of Conway Court on a reported shooting. Officers found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He told them he had been shot by his fiance and that she was still inside the house.

Police said the suspect, Sherrie L. Egler, 52, of Jeffersontown, then barricaded herself in the house and set fire to a bedroom. Several minutes passed before Egler came out of the house and was arrested. After being read her Miranda Rights, officers said Egler admitted to setting the fire and told then she shot her fiance because he had called her a name.

Egler was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault-domestic violence and arson. She is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be arraigned April 1.

The fire caused heavy damage to the house. It was extinguished by Jeffersontown firefighters.

The injury to the wounded man is reported to be non-life threatening.

