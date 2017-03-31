2 charged in armed purse snatching of senior citizen outside Walmart

Janinna Casiano Galindo was charged with assault on a police officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, and fraud.More >>
Janinna Casiano Galindo was charged with assault on a police officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, and fraud.More >>
The victim's purse was recovered on Smyrna Road at Interstate 265, but it was empty, police said.More >>
The victim's purse was recovered on Smyrna Road at Interstate 265, but it was empty, police said.More >>
A woman is charged with shooting her fiance during an argument, then setting fire to the home where they lived.More >>
A woman is charged with shooting her fiance during an argument, then setting fire to the home where they lived.More >>
Valley High School's test scores and graduation rate had increased over the past few years according to school leaders.More >>
Valley High School's test scores and graduation rate had increased over the past few years according to school leaders.More >>
A new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum gives fans the opportunity to interact with the world of the Hunger Games.More >>
A new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum gives fans the opportunity to interact with the world of the Hunger Games.More >>