2 charged in armed purse snatching of senior citizen outside Walmart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are charged with first-degree robbery after snatching a senior citizen's purse at knifepoint outside a Louisville Walmart.

According to arrest warrants, Tracey W. Dixon, 24, drove around the parking lot of the Walmart at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard in the Fern Creek area for several minutes on Feb. 19 before pulling up next to the victim's car, which was parked in a disabled spot. The woman in the passenger seat, Krystal Hess, 21, got out of the car armed with a knife. Police said Hess held the knife against the 82-year-old victim's side and told her she'd use the knife if the victim didn't hand over her purse. Hess took the woman's purse and dropped the knife before she and Dixon drove off.

Police said several witnesses got the license plate number of the suspects' vehicle.

Hess was identified via Walmart surveillance video by people who know Dixon, one of the warrants states. After she was taken into custody, Hess told police that Dixon chose the victim in the parking lot and instructed Hess to rob her, promising Hess she wouldn't get into trouble.

The victim's purse was recovered on Smyrna Road at Interstate 265, but it was empty.

Bond for Dixon was set at $25,000. Bond for Hess was set at $10,000.

