Woman charged with assault; allegedly bites, kicks officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown woman faces numerous charges after police said she bit and kicked officers and tried to steal an officer's taser.

Jeffersontown Police arrested Janinna Casiano Galindo, 30, on Thursday at the Chestnut Ridge Apartments' laundry mat.

According to her arrest report, Casiano Galindo was caught on camera on Thursday at the Circle K on Taylorsville Road using a stolen credit card.

The card was reported stolen earlier on that day from a woman's vehicle.

Officers said they later found Casiano Galindo at the Chestnut Ridge Apartments wearing the same clothes as in the security video.

While being questioned about the stolen credit cards, she became "agitated and confrontational," officers said.

Casiano Galindo allegedly pushed an officer while trying to run away from. While the officer tried to subdue her, she grabbed for his taser and tried to remove it from the holder, according to the police report.

She then allegedly bit the officer on this right forearm while he subdued her and waited till backup arrived.

Casiano Galindo was eventually placed in handcuffs but continued to fight; her legs were tied to prevent her from kicking officers.

Police said Casiano Galindo eventually admitted to using the stolen credit card, saying her roommate gave it to her to purchase "necessities."

Casiano Galindo was charged with assault on a police officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, and fraud.

