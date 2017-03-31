Services for fallen LMPD officer announced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Services for fallen LMPD officer announced

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Officer Nick Rodman (Source: LMPD) Officer Nick Rodman (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released information about the visitation, memorial and funeral services for Officer Nick Rodman.

Public visitation will take place Monday, April 3 at Arch L. Heady - Resthaven, located at 4400 Bardstown Road, from Noon to 7 p.m.

The memorial service for Rodman will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4 at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway. He will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery, 401 Baxter Ave., following the memorial service.

PREVIOUS STORIES 
+ IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman
Officer Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash with suspect vehicle
Neighbors describe frantic moments before, after crash that killed LMPD officer
VIDEO: Memorial service for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman
LMPD chief, mayor memorialize fallen officer: 'Nick died as he lived - a hero'
+ LMPD officer injured in pursuit, crash in Portland
Officer killed in the line of duty remembered at Louisville schools

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly