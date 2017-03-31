Services for fallen LMPD officer announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released information about the visitation, memorial and funeral services for Officer Nick Rodman.

Public visitation will take place Monday, April 3 at Arch L. Heady - Resthaven, located at 4400 Bardstown Road, from Noon to 7 p.m.

The memorial service for Rodman will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4 at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway. He will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery, 401 Baxter Ave., following the memorial service.

