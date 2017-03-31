Coroner rules West Buechel 3-month-old's death a homicide

The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An infant pronounced dead at a West Buechel apartment complex has been identified.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor said Lucas Paez Cruz died from smothering Thursday afternoon.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Death of infant at center of West Buechel investigation

West Buechel police were called to the Fountain Square Apartments around 12:15 p.m. Thursday for an infant who was unconscious and not breathing.

The three-month-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

The coroner's office said they have classified the child's death as a homicide.

The case is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit and the West Buechel Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.