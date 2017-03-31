Program helps some Pleasant Ridge residents become first-time homebuyers

A new program in Charlestown is trying to help those renters find new places to call home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - About 50 renters in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood were told they had to be out of their home by March 31. A new program in Charlestown is trying to help those renters find new places to call home.

This is just the first wave of evictions as the city is in the process of cleaning up and redeveloping the neighborhood.

The city said they know this is a difficult time for a lot of people, and they understand many are upset. That's why they put a home ownership program in place to help as many people as they can find a new place to live.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Renters in Pleasant Ridge neighborhood face first round of evictions

Daniel Mendricks was just given the keys to his new home.

"It’s a nice little house over in the Glendale area, and reasonable priced and just about perfect for what I need," Mendricks said.

He is a first-time home-buyer and will soon move out of Pleasant Ridge, a place he's rented for the last few years. In November, he was told his house was sold and he needed to be out by the end of March. At the time he never thought he could purchase a house.

"I wasn’t really sure, but I just had to take a shot at it because I didn’t really have an alternative at the time," Mendricks said.

As the city works on a plan to redevelop the 350 unit neighborhood, leaders contacted Susan Riley of Re/Max First. Together they started the program Pathway to Homeownership. Riley said the goal is to help people like Mendricks as the whole process may seem intimidating.

"We’re here to help," Riley said. "There’s government loans that have interest as low as 1%, there’s zero score financing."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Homicide investigation underway in West Buechel

+ ‘Angel of Death’ serial killer dies after prison beating

+ IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Riley said she can help Pleasant Ridge residents know their options, and if they don’t qualify immediately she can show them the rental options available. Some are having to leave Charlestown as market inventory is low all over southern Indiana.

"Buying a home is not something that happens overnight, but it is a process so we are here with several that are coming up in the next few weeks, months that are able to purchase," Riley said.

Mendricks says as he looks forward to the future, the pulse of the neighborhood is unsettling. He acknowledges change is hard, especially for those who have invested in their property.

"A lot of people are worried about what is going to happen to the people that own their own places up there and I don’t know what the answer to is and nobody seems to know," Mendricks said.

If people have already moved out, the houses have been boarded up and soon they will come down. No word on the timeline of the new development.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.