3 men arrested following Bullitt County drug bust

Texas Roadhouse is facing a steep fine after the Us. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it discriminated in its hiring practices.More >>
Three men in there 20s were arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in marijuana.More >>
About 50 renters in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood were told they had to be out of their home by March 31. A new program in Charlestown is trying to help those renters find new places to call home.More >>
The case is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit and the West Buechel Police Department.More >>
Louisville Metro police have released information about the visitation, memorial and funeral services for Officer Nick Rodman.More >>
