3 men arrested following Bullitt County drug bust

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Three men face drug charges after a large marijuana bust in Bullitt County. 

The Bullitt County Sheriff Office arrested Donnie Smith Junior, 26, Brian Short, 21, and Garrett Hoagland, 20, on Tuesday.

All three were charged with conspiracy to traffic in marijuana. 

Detectives said they seized several pounds of marijuana and $79,000 in cash. 

No additional information was released due to the ongoing investigation.

