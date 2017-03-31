Jury recommends 20 years for assault of E'town officer

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A jury has recommended a 20-year prison sentence for a man convicted of assaulting an Elizabethtown police officer; dragging him while trying to avoid police on an ATV.

A jury convicted Alex Dowell of first-degree degree assault and fleeing police according to The News-Enterprise.

The jury settled on a 20-year sentence for assault and 10 years for fleeing and evading. The sentences would be served concurrently for a total of 20 years. Dowell will be eligible for parole after 17 years.

Officer Ron Caffee suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeds because of the incident.

According to The News-Enterprise, Caffee chose not to return to EPD because of the loss of his sense of smell and vision problems.

Caffee said he's grateful for his time on the force and that his health was improving.

“I am very grateful that I was able to be a police officer,” Caffee said.

