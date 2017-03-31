Walk across KY highlights veteran suicide

One walker and military widow was carrying dog tags with a photo on her pack. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEWISBURG, KY (WAVE) – For a half hour Friday, a Marathon gas station in Lewisburg turned into a rest stop for a large group of people walking for a cause.

The platoon-sized group took a break about 25 miles into their 139-mile march from Ft. Campbell to Ft. Knox.

"People, they've driven by, asked us what we're about; what we're doing; where we're from,” Second Lieutenant Ross Ito said. "When we tell them that we're going from Campbell all the way to Knox, you always see their eyes always pop up a little bit."

Ito is with a small group of soldiers stationed in Ft. Knox. They make up part of the contingent of walkers.

The goal is to raise awareness for veteran suicide as part of the Carry the Fallen ruck march, which is sponsored by Active Heroes.

“We had a guy drive up and say that we were all over Facebook already so that's a small start,” Ito said.

139 miles is a lot of time to talk and Ito said the group has covered everything from music choices to beef jerky preferences.

For Caitlyn Linden, though, the time is for thinking.

"It's my therapy,” Linden said.

Just over a year ago, her fiancé took his own life.

"I was just kind of looking for some motivation to keep going,” Linden said.

His name is Joe Donohue and he was stationed in Ft. Campbell before deployment.

"When he came back from that deployment, he was a completely different person,” Linden said.

Linden is carrying dog tags with a photo of Dononhue on her pack.

"We all share the common bond,” Paul Smith, a Carry the Fallen Coordinator said. “We want to get veteran suicide down to zero."

The heavy packs are symbolic reminders.

"You think about that weight that's on your shoulder and the weight that are on soldiers that are thinking about taking their own lives,” Smith said.

Before too long, the group’s break time ended.

"Keep on pushing,” Smith said to the group. “Remember why we're here.”

Then on the overcast day, the squad moved out, heading up a narrow country road with a three-car escort.

They’re a walking reminder to all who pass that veterans face dangers both abroad and at home.

"I feel like there are a lot of people outside of the veteran and military community that have no idea how real this actually is,” Linden said.

Active Heroes has more information on the march and how to help on their website.

