LMPD releases investigation into deadly officer-involved shooting

The 447-page investigation released by LMPD Friday details the shooting death of Darnell Wicker on Aug. 8, 2016.More >>
The 447-page investigation released by LMPD Friday details the shooting death of Darnell Wicker on Aug. 8, 2016.More >>
About 50 renters in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood were told they had to be out of their home by March 31. A new program in Charlestown is trying to help those renters find new places to call home.More >>
About 50 renters in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood were told they had to be out of their home by March 31. A new program in Charlestown is trying to help those renters find new places to call home.More >>
Hannah Drake used grant money to rent billboard space throughout Smoketown. A neighborhood print shop creates billboards for her featuring positive quotes from Smoketown residents and inspirational sayings from influential Louisvillians such as Muhammad Ali.More >>
Hannah Drake used grant money to rent billboard space throughout Smoketown. A neighborhood print shop creates billboards for her featuring positive quotes from Smoketown residents and inspirational sayings from influential Louisvillians such as Muhammad Ali.More >>
For a half hour Friday, a Marathon gas station in Lewisburg turned into a rest stop for a large group of people walking for a cause.More >>
For a half hour Friday, a Marathon gas station in Lewisburg turned into a rest stop for a large group of people walking for a cause.More >>
Texas Roadhouse is facing a steep fine after the Us. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it discriminated in its hiring practices.More >>
Texas Roadhouse is facing a steep fine after the Us. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it discriminated in its hiring practices.More >>