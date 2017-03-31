LMPD releases investigation into deadly officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was allegedly wielding two butcher knives when he was shot and killed by officers, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unity report.

The 447-page investigation released by LMPD Friday details the shooting death of Darnell Wicker on Aug. 8, 2016.

>> VIEW THE FULL REPORT FROM LMPD

Two LMPD officers involved in the shooting, Beau Gadegaard and Taylor Banks, were found to have followed standard operating procedure in the shooting, according to Commonwealth Attorney Thomas Wine. A third officer who responded, Brian Smith, never fired his weapon.

A toxicology report found cocaine and benzoylecgonine in Wicker’s system.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Former Lieutenant: Officers followed their training in Wicker case

+ Attorney: Commonwealth's decision 'completely contradicts the evidence in this case'

+ Commonwealth's Attorney determines LMPD officers justified in shooting Darnell Wicker

+ Louisville group calls for justice in killing of Darnell Wicker

+ 911 calls from officer-involved shooting released

+ Daughters of man shot by LMPD say it's time for answers

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.