LIVE at 7:45 pm: Supporting Heroes hosts vigil for Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Supporting Heroes is hosting a vigil for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman on Sunday night.

Family, friends and supporters will gather at Jefferson Memorial Park, at 6th and Jefferson Streets in downtown Louisville, beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Officer Nick Rodman died on March 29, a day after he was involved in a crash during a police pursuit in the Portland neighborhood.

