Saturday procession route for fallen LMPD Officer set, public invited

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman has designed a route for transporting his body to the Arch L Heady Funeral Home, and is inviting everyone to line the route to honor him.

The route starts at the OD White Facility on S. 3rd St, and goes to Southern Parkway, where Ofc. Rodman grew up.

It continues on to New Cut Road, to Palatka Rd., Blanton Ln., to Dixie Highway north past Holy Cross High School, his high school.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ Officer Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash with suspect vehicle

+ Neighbors describe frantic moments before, after crash that killed LMPD officer

+ VIDEO: Memorial service for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ LMPD chief, mayor memorialize fallen officer: 'Nick died as he lived - a hero'

+ LMPD officer injured in pursuit, crash in Portland

+ Officer killed in the line of duty remembered at Louisville schools

From there, they will take Market Street to 30th St., past the 1st Division on North 29th St, Rodman's Division.

The route will the continue east on Bank Street, to North 22nd street, to I-64 East, past the KFC Yum! Center, to honor Nick's favorite team, UofL.

It will end on I-65 South to I-26 East to Bardstown, finally ending at Arch L Heady Funeral Home.

The route was designed by the family to highlight areas he impacted, and they're asking everyone to come out, line the route and honor Officer Rodman's life.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.