DeRozan powers Raptors past Pacers 111-100

By PAUL ATTFIELDAssociated Press

TORONTO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points and the Toronto Raptors rolled to their seventh straight home win over the Indiana Pacers with a 111-100 victory Friday night.

DeRozan was 11 of 26 from the floor to register his 30th game of 30 points or more this season, tying Vince Carter's 2000-01 franchise mark. It was also DeRozan's sixth 40-point game of the season.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for his team-leading 28th double-double, while Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Paul George led the Pacers with 28 points, while Jeff Teague added 19, but they were unable to prevent Indiana, currently holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, from its fifth loss in its last six games.

The Pacers' last regular-season win in Toronto came on March 1, 2013.

