Pet cemetery to remain open

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville pet cemetery that was set to close on Friday will remain open under a new owner.



The previous owner of Pet Haven Cemetery, Patricia Karsner, said she could no longer maintain the land after an arm injury.

PREVIOUS STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Hardin Co. woman claims Radcliff Police broke her arm



Customers had been told to come dig up their pets, but Friday afternoon WAVE 3 News learned the property had been sold and will remain a pet cemetery.



The new owner wanted to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.