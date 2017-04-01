Businesses, community fundraise for Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Businesses and community members are stepping up to honor the legacy of Louisville Metro Police Department officer Nick Rodman.

Rodman was killed in the line of duty after the suspect in a police pursuit crashed into his car.

The community spent the beginning of the week in devastation, but by Friday Louisville was in full force to support local law enforcement and Rodman’s loved ones.

Market Street Barbers are offering free haircuts for Louisville Metro police officers through Monday, the day before Rodman’s funeral.

“You know when you look at the responsibility of officers of what they have to protect and serve, I just thought it was the right thing to do,” owner RoyJay White said. “Since the funeral is on Tuesday, the guys have volunteered to come in and help so we're gonna come in for a few hours, in cased we missed anyone and make sure we get everyone taken care. What we can give is haircuts and if we can help them out with that, works out really nice.”

So far, the East Market business has gotten 100 calls about their free cuts and served 25 LMPD officers on Friday.

Joella’s Hot Chicken stepped up too. They donated 10 percent of sales to the Officer Nick Rodman Foundation, an expected donation of $1,500 to $2,000.

“We wanted to honor him and the sacrifices he made for the community of Louisville,” manager Sienna Palombino said.

Finally, neighbors in the Beechmont neighborhood lined Southern Parkway with blue ribbons.

“We heard he was from this area around here and didn't really know him personally but they don't get the attention they deserve sometimes,” neighbor Jim Monk said. “I think it's a real nice gesture everyone is doing.”

