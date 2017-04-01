Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

MAVERICKS-GRIZZLIES

Grizzlies clinch playoff spot with 99-90 win over Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Conley scored 28 points, Zach Randolph added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot with a 99-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Memphis' win, coupled with Denver's 122-114 loss at Charlotte earlier Friday night, earned the Grizzlies their seventh straight postseason berth.

But Memphis had to weather a 3-point shooting rally in the closing minutes. Dallas made six of its first nine 3-point attempts in the final frame, a jumper by Wesley Matthews cutting Memphis' advantage to 94-90 with just over a minute left.

But Dallas could get no closer, dropping its fourth straight.

Troy Daniels finished with 21 points for Memphis, shooting 7 of 12 from outside the arc.

Six Mavericks finished in double figures, led by 13 points each from Dirk Nowitzki, Matthews and J.J. Barea. Matthews also had seven assists, and Nowitzki grabbed 12 rebounds.

TENNESSEE-DOBBS HONOR

Former Vols QB Dobbs earns Torchbearer honor from school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been selected as a Torchbearer, which is billed as the highest student honor given out by the university.

Dobbs learned Thursday that he'd received the honor. He's only the 26th student-athlete to earn the award, which has been given out since 1931. More than 650 students overall have been named Torchbearers during that time.

Students are given the Torchbearer honor based on overall academic excellence as well as service to others in the university and community.

Dobbs, an aerospace engineering major from Alpharetta, Georgia, started 35 games over the last four seasons. He earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior last season. He served internships at aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney each of the last two summers.

TENNESSEE-PRO DAY

Tennessee ready to make overdue impact in this year's draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's draft drought is about to end in resounding fashion.

After not having a single player drafted each of the last two years, Tennessee has a chance of getting two players selected in the first round April 27th in Philadelphia. Defensive end Derek Barnett and running back Alvin Kamara are projected as potential first-round picks.

"It would mean a lot," Kamara said. "It would just increase the visibility of an already visible program."

Tennessee's increased star power was evident from the NFL presence Friday at the Volunteers' Pro Day. Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said this year's event drew a total of 89 representatives from all 32 NFL teams, whereas last year 51 officials from 24 teams showed up.

They got to see such potential draft picks as quarterback Joshua Dobbs, receiver Josh Malone, cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. There even was an appearance from former Tennessee receiver Robert Meachem, a 2007 first-round draft pick attempting a comeback at the age of 32.

If Tennessee gets at least six players drafted, it would mark a remarkable turn of events for a team that was shut out of the last two drafts. That ended a string of 51 straight years in which Tennessee had at least one player drafted.

Barnett likely will be the first Tennessee player drafted. He recorded 33 sacks over the last three seasons to break Reggie White's school record.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE

Winless Johnson, Hamlin look for turnaround at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - NASCAR's top series has had five different winners in five races this season, and as the Monster Energy Cup Series arrives at Martinsville Speedway and its first experience with stage racing rewarding drivers at three points during the race, the focus shifts to drivers who have yet to break through this year.

Neither Jimmie Johnson, who has taken home nine of the iconic grandfather clocks that go to the race winner on NASCAR's oldest, shortest and many say trickiest track, nor Denny Hamlin, the Virginia native with five victories on the .526-mile paper clip, has registered a top-five finish this season, but this is their place.

The only other driver in the field of 38 drivers with more than one victory here is Kurt Busch with two.

Johnson won here last October, and said his team's performance has been better than its results.

Hamlin's last victory here came in this race two years ago, and while he answered "one" when asked Friday how many drivers are on par with him at this track, he said it's too early to panic about a slow start to 2017. Hamlin also expects the new stage racing system to make things more intense during Sunday's race.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE-QUALIFYING

Larson gets pole as qualifying washed out at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Things keep going right for Kyle Larson.

Hours after saying he hoped qualifying for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race would be rained out, he got his wish, giving him the pole position on a track where he has struggled.

"I think it will be a good advantage to start on the pole, get the jump and hopefully take care of my stuff early," said Larson, the early season points leader.

With the lineup set by owner points because of the rain, Chase Elliott will start on the outside of the front row, with Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski in the second row. The rest of the top 10 includes Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Larson, who had three consecutive second-place finishes before winning last weekend at Fontana, California, posted the third-fastest time in Friday's first practice session, trailing only former winners Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. That was after almost crashing his car early in the hour-long practice session.

"The braking was a little sketchy," he said.

Since the series switched to stage racing this season, with points awarded to the front runners at the end of two predetermined distances during the race and then at the end, Larson has consistently earned points in every race, but he joked that he will need every advantage possible on the 0.526-mile oval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.