HHGregg faces liquidation without potential buyer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another retailer may be closing its doors. Electronics and appliances company HHGregg is based out of Indianapolis and has locations in WAVE country.

If you have an HHGregg gift card, you may want to get out and use it, fast.

HHGregg reported that it needs to find a buyer before next Saturday or it will have to sell off its assets and close 132 stores. Thousands of people could potentially lose their jobs.

The company filed for bankruptcy in early March. HHGregg said it had $1.4 million in outstanding gift cards.

The company struggled to compete against websites and other big-box stores because of changing habits among shoppers and its failure to adapt to trends.

Their liquidation plan must now be approved by the bankruptcy court before it can move forward in the process.

