HHGregg faces liquidation without potential buyer

The company filed for bankruptcy in early March.More >>
The suit filed by Trump protestors accuses Trump supporters of assault and battery as well as liability, incitement to riot, and negligence on the part of Trump and his campaign.More >>
Louisville Metro Police are investigating a woman's death in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
For a half hour Friday, a Marathon gas station in Lewisburg turned into a rest stop for a large group of people walking for a cause.More >>
The route was designed by the family, and they're asking everyone to come out, line the route and honor Officer Rodman's life.More >>
