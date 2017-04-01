Woman found dead in Shawnee; LMPD homicide unit investigating

A woman was found dead on Boston Court on Saturday. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a death in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Boston Court at about 9:51 a.m. on Saturday.

They found a woman who was deceased, according to MetroSafe.

Police have not released any details about how the woman died.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Mother confessed to killing baby

+ Ruck March across KY brings awareness to veteran suicide

+ Texas Roadhouse faces multi-million dollar fine for discrimination

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating the death, but spokesman Dwight Mitchell said they are not yet sure of the case is a homicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.