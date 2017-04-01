Woman found dead in Shawnee; LMPD homicide unit investigating

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a death in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Boston Court at about 9:51 a.m. on Saturday.
They found a woman who was deceased, according to MetroSafe.
Police have not released any details about how the woman died.
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating the death, but spokesman Dwight Mitchell said they are not yet sure of the case is a homicide.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
