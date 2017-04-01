Lawsuit against Trump, supporters from Louisville rally will move forward; some parts dismissed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lawsuit against President Trump, his campaign and two of his supporters from last year's rally in Louisville is moving forward in federal court, but portions of the lawsuit have been dismissed.

The suit was filed by Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah and Henry Brousseau, who were protesters at a Trump campaign rally on March 1, 2016. It accuses Trump supporters, Matthew Heimbach and Alvin Bamberger of assault and battery. It also claims vicarious liability, incitement to riot and negligence on the part of Trump and his campaign.

The case stems from incidents at the Trump rally where Nwanguma, Shah and Brousseau claimed they were attacked by Trump supporters while protesting. Nwanguma was seen on cell phone video and news footage being confronted and pushed through the crowd by several people, including a Korean War veteran.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Lawsuit filed against Trump following Louisville rally

+ Protester pushed through Trump crowd, 2 others file complaints with LIMPID

+ Trump Rally Troubles: Who provoked whom?

Court documents state that Judge David J. Hale found most of the protesters' claims to be sufficient to proceed.

Trump and his campaign motioned to have claims of inciting a riot, vicarious liability and negligence dismissed. The motions to dismiss claims of inciting a riot and negligence were denied; the count of vicarious liability was dismissed because the judge determined Heimlich, Bamberger and the unknown defendant were not acting as Trump's agents.

Bamberger also filed a motion to dismiss the claims against him. The judge granted Bamberger's motion to dismiss claims for punitive damages, citing that “a claim for punitive damages is not a separate cause of action, but a remedy potentially available for another cause of action.” However, the decision does not prevent the plaintiffs from recovering punitive damages in the resolution of the case.

Claims by Shah and Brousseau against Bamberger were also dismissed. The court agreed that Nwanguma's claims of assault and battery by Bamberger are viable.

Heimbach motioned to strike certain parts of the complaint, particularly racial, ethnic and sexist slurs allegedly heard at the rally and his association with a white nationalist group. His motion was denied.

The plaintiffs had filed a motion for a hearing to address whether Trump should be deposed prior to his inauguration. That motion was denied as moot.

The case has been referred to Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl for all future litigation, amendments, and/or settlements.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.