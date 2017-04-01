Parts of lawsuit against Trump campaign, supporters dismissed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Portions of a lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump's campaign and two supporters have been dismissed by a Louisville judge.

The suit filed by Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah and Henry Brousseau, who were Trump protestors, accuses Trump supporters, Matthew Heimbach and Alvin Bamberger of assault and battery. It also claims vicarious liability, incitement to riot, and negligence on the part of Trump and his campaign.

The case stems from incidents at Trump rallies where Nwanguma, Shah and Brousseau claimed they were attacked by Trump supporters while protesting. Shiya Nwanguma was seen on cell phone video and news footage being confronted and pushed through the crowd by several people, including a Korean War veteran.

The Trump campaign filed a motion to dismiss the suit for "failure to state a claim," as did Bamberger.

Court documents state that the judge found most of the protesters claims to be sufficient. However, assertions that the protesters were targeted because of the "content of their speech" and that Trump's statements "called for and sanctioned physical abuse" were dismissed from the suit.

Claims that Trump and his campaign were responsible for Heimbach and Bamberger's actions were also dismissed due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Bamberger also filed a motion to dismiss the suit against him. The judge in the case only dismissed Shah and Brousseau's claims against Bamberger.

According to the court documents, requests for punitive damages against Bamberger were also dismissed because "no cause of action for punitive damages exists."

The case has been referred to another judge for all future litigation, amendments, and/or settlements.

