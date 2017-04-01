Barber shops make important health screenings more convenient

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In southern Indiana, one group hopes a relaxed environment encourages residents to get checked for serious diseases.

On Saturday, the Black Barbershop Initiative offered free health screenings and discounted haircuts in New Albany and Jeffersonville.

"A lot of men are scared to go to the doctor afraid that they are going to be told something negative but it is really important." Mark Wilson said.

Wilson owns Mark’s Barber and Style, one of the barber shops participating in the Black Barber Shop Initiative.

The Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males conducted health exams and connected men with resources.

"It can be expensive and some people just like putting stuff off like myself," Wilson said.

Wilson said after participating last year, he now sees the doctor every month.

At the event, many were screened for blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

"It is very alarming we have some people who haven't been to the doctor in 20 years," Pam Clark said.

Clark organized the screening at the barber shops to target not only African American men, but all men. According to the American Heart Association, death rates from high blood pressure are the highest among black males.

"It puts them off guard that they not going to the doctor’s office and they can just walk straight in," Juan Torres said.

Torres is a barber who was also screened on Saturday. He said he makes it a point to go to the doctor every year. According to the CDC, women see the doctor more often than men.

"We all know we just, a lot of men just scared to go," Torres said.

Clark said the biggest goal of the Black Barbershop Initiative is not to get the most men through the door but ease some fears.

"It's not a death sentence to live with diabetes you can live with these chronic diseases if you know exactly what to do," Clark said.

The other barbershops who participated were NuLook, DeJay’s Cutting Edge and Pryor’s Place. If you missed the seventh annual event but want more info on health resources, contact Pam Clark at the Community Action Southern Indiana at (812) 288-6451 or by email at pclark@casi1.org.



