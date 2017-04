Feathers fly as pillow war overtakes downtown Los Angeles

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Participants take part in a giant pillow fight in Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Hundreds of people traded soft blows in in a giant pillow fight that dwarfed even the biggest slumber party ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The feathers were flying in downtown Los Angeles.

Hundreds of people traded soft blows in LA's Pershing Square in a giant pillow fight that dwarfed even the biggest slumber party slugfests.

Children, teens, adults and seniors swung pillows at one another for over an hour on Saturday. The annual event is held to celebrate International Pillow Fight Day.

Many wore pajamas, some wore masks and goggles.

By the time it was over the ground was so covered with feathers it looked like it had snowed on a sunny April afternoon.

