Louisville man wins Triple Crown of Running

The Papa John's 10 Miler is the third leg of the Triple Crown of Running. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's a new Triple Crown Champion in Louisville, and his name isn't American Pharoah.

Ernest Kibet won the Papa John's 10 Miler Saturday to complete his Triple Crown of Running victory.

Kibet won the 10 Miler in 49:33.02. He won by 14 seconds.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Barber shops make important health screenings more convenient

+ Woman found dead in Shawnee; LMPD homicide unit investigating

+ HHGregg faces liquidation without potential buyer

The win made Kibet the first Louisville Triple Crown of Running winner in five years.

“This was such a great way to celebrate the Papa John’s 10 Miler. Great performances from all our participants, great weather, we couldn’t be more pleased with all the results. It was a great day, with a great crowd, the race continues to get better.” said Debbie Laribee, Race Director.

Chad Johnson also won the Men's Wheelchair Division to complete his own Triple Crown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.