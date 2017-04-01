Train derailment causes road closure in Middletown

No road closures have been reported in relation to the derailment at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are responding to a train derailment in Middletown.

The derailment is on the track near Chamberlain Lane and Old LaGrange Road.

Old LaGrange Road will be closed in the area for around 24 hours, according to MetroSafe.

