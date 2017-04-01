Woman charged with sexual abuse, sodomy for 'inappropraite relationship' while Mercy Academy coach

A former Mercy assistant basketball coach was arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete.More >>
A former Mercy assistant basketball coach was arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete.More >>
Authorities are responding to a train derailment in Middletown.More >>
Authorities are responding to a train derailment in Middletown.More >>
The suit filed by Trump protestors accuses Trump supporters of assault and battery as well as liability, incitement to riot, and negligence on the part of Trump and his campaign.More >>
The suit filed by Trump protestors accuses Trump supporters of assault and battery as well as liability, incitement to riot, and negligence on the part of Trump and his campaign.More >>
The Black Barbershop Initiative offered free health screenings and discounted haircuts on Saturday.More >>
The Black Barbershop Initiative offered free health screenings and discounted haircuts on Saturday.More >>
There's a new Triple Crown Champion in Louisville, and his name isn't American Pharoah.More >>
There's a new Triple Crown Champion in Louisville, and his name isn't American Pharoah.More >>