Woman charged with sexual abuse, sodomy for 'inappropriate relationship' while Mercy Academy coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is facing several charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete while she was an assistant basketball coach at Mercy Academy.

Malisa Cruz was charged with five counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse and two counts of third-degree Sodomy, according to Commonwealth's Attorney. She was arraigned on Thursday, March 30.

Allegedly, while Cruz was an assistant basketball coach at Mercy Academy, she had an inappropriate relationship with one of the players on her team.

Her pretrial conference is scheduled for July.

